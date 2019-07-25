Angels' Hansel Robles: Notches 16th save
Robles earned the save Wednesday after tossing a perfect ninth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Robles was called upon in the ninth inning to protect a narrow 3-2 lead. The right-hander shut down the Dodgers in order to pick up his 16th save of the season. Robles seems to have settled into his ninth-inning role, only giving up two earned runs over his last 21 appearances. Overall this year, the 28-year-old owns a 2.64 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 46:12 K:BB.
