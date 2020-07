Robles picked up the save in Saturday's win over the Athletics, tossing one perfect inning and striking out one batter.

Robles had a disappointing season debut against Oakland on Friday, but he bounced back with a clean ninth inning in his first save opportunity Saturday. The right-hander threw 12 of 18 pitches for strikes and got ahead of each of the three batters he faced in the outing. Robles converted 23 of 27 save chances in his first season as a full-time closer last season.