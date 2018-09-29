Robles earned the save in Friday's win over the Athletics after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He allowed one hit and struck out three.

Robles threw all 11 of his pitches for strikes in the impressive showing, and his only blemish was a two-out single to Jed Lowrie before he stuck out Khris Davis on three pitches to end the game. He now owns a 3.70 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 59 strikeouts over 56 innings on the season.