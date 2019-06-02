Robles allowed one hit and had two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-3 win at Seattle.

Robles gave up a one-out single to Kyle Seager but otherwise had no issues securing the win for the Angels. It was a quality rebound performance for the right-hander, who allowed four runs and blew two saves in his previous three outings. The 28-year-old has a 4.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB through 26.1 innings and is 7-for-9 in save opportunities.