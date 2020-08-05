Manager Joe Maddon said during his pregame interview Tuesday that Robles is no longer the closer and the team will go "closer by committee," Trent Rush of Angels Radio Network reports.

Maddon backed Robles as his closer just Sunday but quickly changed his tune, and indeed passed Robles over for a save chance Tuesday night. Ty Buttrey got the ball and converted a four-out save against Seattle. Robles still has not pitched since Aug. 1, when he allowed three runs on four hits -- including two home runs -- to blow the save against the Angels. Robles has given up nine earned runs total in 3.2 innings this season.