Robles picked up the save against the Rangers on Tuesday, tossing a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to close out the Angels' 5-2 victory. He didn't record a strikeout or a walk.

Robles blew his third save of the season his last time out, but he managed to bounce back with an easy effort in this contest, needing just 12 pitches to dispatch of the Rangers and collect his 19th save of the year. He's done a solid job in the closer role for the Angels in 2019, as he's sporting a 2.73 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 57:15 K:BB across 59.1 innings.