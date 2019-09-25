Angels' Hansel Robles: Picks up 23rd save
Robles picked up the save against the Athletics on Tuesday, giving up one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to close out a 3-2 victory for the Angels. He struck out one and walked none.
Tasked with protecting a one-run lead, Robles yielded a hit, but managed to work around it to close out Oakland and pick up his 23rd save of the season in 26 chances. The 29-year-old has logged a solid year as the primary ninth-inning option for the Angels, posting a 2.26 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 73:16 K:BB across 71.2 innings.
