Robles picked up the save against the Athletics on Tuesday, giving up one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to close out a 3-2 victory for the Angels. He struck out one and walked none.

Tasked with protecting a one-run lead, Robles yielded a hit, but managed to work around it to close out Oakland and pick up his 23rd save of the season in 26 chances. The 29-year-old has logged a solid year as the primary ninth-inning option for the Angels, posting a 2.26 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 73:16 K:BB across 71.2 innings.