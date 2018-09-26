Robles pitched a scoreless inning with a strikeout and a walk to secure the save in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

Called on to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning, Robles was able to work around a two-out walk to pick up his second career save, and first of the season. Ty Buttrey, who has allowed six runs (five earned) in his last two outings, was bypassed for the save opportunity and Blake Parker was summoned to pitch the eighth inning Tuesday so the back-end of the Halos bullpen may continue to be fluid over the final week of the season.