Robles did not allow a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to record his fourth save in a 5-4 win over the Twins on Monday.

Robles shut the door, making quick work of the Twins to nail down his fourth save of the season. He has only allowed one hit in three appearances after giving up three runs May 5 against the Astros. Robles has a 1-0 record with a 3.79 ERA and four saves through 19 innings.