Robles (4-0) earned the win against Boston on Sunday, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings and giving up one hit while striking out two.

Robles retired Xander Bogaerts for the final out of the ninth inning to send the game into extra frames, then shut down the Red Sox in the tenth after Los Angeles scored the go-ahead run in the top of the inning. Robles has not had a save opportunity since July 24 but remains firmly entrenched as the Angels' closer, posting a 2.73 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 51:13 K:BB over 52.2 innings while converting 16 of 18 save chances this season.