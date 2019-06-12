Robles earned a save against the Dodgers on Tuesday, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings and giving up two hits and no walks while striking out three.

After getting two quick outs in the eighth inning, Robles returned in the ninth with the same 5-3 lead he protected on Monday. As in the previous game, Robles began the ninth by allowing back-to-back hits and then settled in to retire the next three hitters without allowing a run to cross the plate. His ability to put away hitters when needed has resulted in nine saves in 11 chances along with a 3.45 ERA and 1.05 WHIP.