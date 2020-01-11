Play

Robles signed a one-year, $3.85 million contract with Los Angeles on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Robles put together a stellar 2019 season, finishing with a 2.48 ERA and 1.02 WHIP to go along with 75 strikeouts and 23 saves (four blown saves) across 72.2 frames. He'll begin the 2020 campaign as the team's closer.

