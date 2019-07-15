Robles worked around a hit with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 13th save of the season Sunday against the Mariners.

Staked to a three-run lead, Robles pumped in 15 of 20 pitches for strikes as he worked around a two-out single to retire the side. He walked three batters in his previous outing, so it was good to see his control return during this outing. Robles is excelling in the closer's role and now has a 2.68 ERA for the season on the back of eight consecutive scoreless innings.