Robles walked one batter over 1.1 scoreless frames Sunday, striking out two batters and earning the save over the Rays.

After issuing a leadoff walk to Joey Wendle to start the ninth inning, Robles retired the final three batters to earn his 21st save. The 29-year-old is riding a 14-inning scoreless streak, lowering his season number to 2.36.

