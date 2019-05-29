Angels' Hansel Robles: Records sixth save
Robles pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing just a walk to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.
Robles has gone 6-for-7 in saves this season, with Tuesday's outing a strong bounce-back from Saturday's blown save. Robles owns a 3.70 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with 25 strikeouts in 24.1 innings this year.
