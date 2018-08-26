Robles (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Robles wound up missing the minimum 10 days of action after incurring a right shoulder impingement earlier in the month. He figures to fill a middle-relief role now that he's back in action. To make room for him on the active roster, Deck McGuire was optioned to Triple-A.

