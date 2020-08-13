Robles struck out all three batters he faced in Wednesday's loss to Oakland.

After struggling mightily to begin the campaign, Robles has been dominant of late, hurling three straight scoreless one-inning outings with seven of his nine outs coming by way of strikeout during that span. His fastball is touching 96-97 mph again, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, and two of the three batters he whiffed Wednesday went down swinging. Ty Buttrey has yet to allow a run since taking over as the team's closer Aug. 4, but should he falter, it stands to reason that Robles could eventually reprise a ninth-inning role.