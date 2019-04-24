Robles could receive some ninth-inning opportunities after Cody Allen was demoted from the closer's role Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels didn't officially indicate who would step into the closer's role, with Manager Brad Ausmus indicating they would "use some other guys." Robles and Ty Buttrey figure to be at the top of that list while Allen will slide into a lower-leverage role to try and straighten things out. Robles has a 3.18 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and impressive 16:3 K:BB over 11.1 innings to begin the season.