Angels' Hansel Robles: Saves potential this weekend
Robles's teammate Ty Buttrey will not be available to pitch this weekend due to knee bursitis, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. This could mean that Robles, who got the save on Tuesday, might be in line to close again this weekend.
Robles has altered his pitch repertoire since joining the Angels from the Mets, with positive results. In 35.1 innings with the Angels, Robles has a 3.06 ERA, albeit with a 1.30 WHIP, thanks in large part to walking nearly four batters per nine innings. However, he's been far more effective in keeping the ball in the yard since joining the Angels, allowing two homers in that span after serving up seven over 19.2 innings with the Mets.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....