Robles's teammate Ty Buttrey will not be available to pitch this weekend due to knee bursitis, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. This could mean that Robles, who got the save on Tuesday, might be in line to close again this weekend.

Robles has altered his pitch repertoire since joining the Angels from the Mets, with positive results. In 35.1 innings with the Angels, Robles has a 3.06 ERA, albeit with a 1.30 WHIP, thanks in large part to walking nearly four batters per nine innings. However, he's been far more effective in keeping the ball in the yard since joining the Angels, allowing two homers in that span after serving up seven over 19.2 innings with the Mets.