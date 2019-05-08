Robles earned the save by allowing one hit during a scoreless ninth inning to close out Tuesday's win over the Tigers. He struck out one and did not issue a walk.

Ty Buttrey pitched the eighth inning Tuesday and Robles received the ninth as the pair continue to split high-leverage work for the Angels. Robles has a 4.24 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB across 17 innings and has converted all three of his save chances thus far.