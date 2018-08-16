Robles was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a right shoulder impingement.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday, leaving Robles eligible to return Aug. 25 at the earliest. The 28-year-old compiled a solid 3.75 ERA across 24 innings of relief for the Angels before injuring himself. Ty Buttrey was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding transaction.

