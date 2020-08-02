Robles was charged with the blown save after allowing three runs on four hits while recording one strikeout during the ninth inning of Saturday's extra-inning victory over the Astros.

Robles was given a 3-1 lead to start the ninth inning, but he gave up a solo homer to Josh Reddick and a two-run shot to George Springer to put the Angels in the hole. He avoided the loss since the Halos rallied for a run in the bottom of the frame. The right-hander didn't have major control issues as he issued 18 of his 24 pitches for strikes, but he clearly wasn't fooling Houston's lineup. Robles surrendered only six home runs over 71 appearances in 2019, but he's already allowed three home runs through four outings this season.