Angels' Hansel Robles: Suffers third blown save
Robles was dinged with a blown save in Wednesday's loss to Texas, allowing one hit in two-thirds of an inning while striking out one.
Robles was called upon to protect a one-run lead with one out in the eighth inning, inheriting runners at first and second. He induced a fielder's choice groundball to Rougned Odor for the second out but then served up a game-tying single to Shin-Soo Choo before ending the inning with a strikeout. Despite the missed opportunity, Robles has a firm hold on the closer position for the Angels as he has posted a 2.78 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 57:15 K:BB in 58.1 innings this season while racking up 18 saves.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....