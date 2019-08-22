Robles was dinged with a blown save in Wednesday's loss to Texas, allowing one hit in two-thirds of an inning while striking out one.

Robles was called upon to protect a one-run lead with one out in the eighth inning, inheriting runners at first and second. He induced a fielder's choice groundball to Rougned Odor for the second out but then served up a game-tying single to Shin-Soo Choo before ending the inning with a strikeout. Despite the missed opportunity, Robles has a firm hold on the closer position for the Angels as he has posted a 2.78 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 57:15 K:BB in 58.1 innings this season while racking up 18 saves.