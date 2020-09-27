Robles (0-2) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Dodgers. He allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while fanning two across one inning.

Robles enjoyed a solid stretch of five straight scoreless appearances between Aug. 5 and Aug. 15, but he ends the season allowing runs in five of his last eight outings, including three of the five appearances he made this month. Robles enters the final day of the regular season sporting a career-worst 10.91 ERA in 15.2 innings across 17 appearances.