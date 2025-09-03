Alvarez is hitting .347 with zero home runs, seven steals and more walks (seven) than strikeouts (four) in 16 games for Single-A Inland Empire.

The righty-hitting center fielder slashed .335/.427/.429 with two home runs, 24 steals, a 14 percent walk rate and an 18.6 percent strikeout rate in 55 games in the Arizona Complex League before getting promoted to the 66ers on Aug. 2. Alvarez, 18, is a premium athlete with a projectable 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame, so there's power potential, but he'll need to get the ball in the air more frequently (55.2 percent groundball rate this season).