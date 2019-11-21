Play

Angels' Hector Yan: Protected from Rule 5 draft

Yan was added to the Angels' 40-man roster Wednesday.

One of the top pitching prospects in the system, Yan is a couple years away from the majors (if he continues to develop as a starting pitcher), but his upside is such that the Angels wanted to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The 20-year-old southpaw had a 3.39 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 148 strikeouts in 109 innings at Low-A.

