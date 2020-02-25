Milner (neck) tossed an inning in relief in the Angels' Cactus League opener Sunday against the Rangers. He was charged with three runs on two hits and a walk in his spring debut.

Milner entered the contest in the fifth and surrendered a game-tying home run to Eric Stamets, but he was able to scoop up the win when Los Angeles reclaimed the lead on Michael Hermosillo's RBI single in the bottom of the inning. While he was a member of the Rays organization last season, Milner was shut down in early September with a cervical nerve injury, but his ability to pitch in the Angels' spring opener suggests he's back to full health. The non-roster invitee will be battling for a spot in Los Angeles' Opening Day bullpen throughout camp.