Angels' Hoby Milner: Credited with win in spring debut
Milner (neck) tossed an inning in relief in the Angels' Cactus League opener Sunday against the Rangers. He was charged with three runs on two hits and a walk in his spring debut.
Milner entered the contest in the fifth and surrendered a game-tying home run to Eric Stamets, but he was able to scoop up the win when Los Angeles reclaimed the lead on Michael Hermosillo's RBI single in the bottom of the inning. While he was a member of the Rays organization last season, Milner was shut down in early September with a cervical nerve injury, but his ability to pitch in the Angels' spring opener suggests he's back to full health. The non-roster invitee will be battling for a spot in Los Angeles' Opening Day bullpen throughout camp.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to pick
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: Alex Wood a lock?
From Alex Wood's renewed sleeper appeal to the latest on the Yankees first base battle to some...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, draft guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Deep sleepers: 10 with ace upside
It doesn't matter how much you invest at starting pitcher on Draft Day, you're going to need...