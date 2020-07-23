site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Hoby Milner: Earns roster spot
The Angels selected Milner's contract Thursday.
Milner will provide the Angels with another left-handed option in the team's season-opening 10-man bullpen. The 29-year-old has made 55 career big-league appearances, posting a 3.40 ERA and 1.54 WHIP.
