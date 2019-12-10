Milner signed a minor-league contract which includes an invitation to spring training with Los Angeles on Monday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Milner was shut down near the end of last season due to a neck injury, but he's expected to compete for a spot in the bullpen during spring training. He appeared in just four games for the Rays in 2019, allowing three runs on four hits while fanning three over 3.2 innings of work.