Milner was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right back spasms, retroactive to Aug. 26.

The 29-year-old hasn't pitched since Aug. 20, so it's unclear when or how he sustained the injury. Milner had a strong start to the season with a 3.86 ERA and 0.71 WHIP through seven innings. Ryan Buchter was recalled from the alternate site to give the bullpen another southpaw.