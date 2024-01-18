Dozier signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Dozier was released by the Royals last May following a dreadful start at the plate and never caught on with another team. Kansas City still owes him $9.25 million in 2024, but the Angels would be on the hook for only the veteran minimum if he makes the team. Dozier has slashed just .222/.286/.384 over 301 games since the start of the 2021 season. If he does manage to crack the Halos' Opening Day roster, it would likely be as a reserve.