Renfroe is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Renfroe has not sat much since the All-Star break, but he has not hit much in recent weeks either -- he owns a .481 OPS over his last 16 games -- so he will get a day to clear his head. Trey Cabbage will start in right field in Renfroe's place.