Strickland was traded to the Angels for cash considerations or a player to be named later Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Strickland has been effective out of the bullpen for Tampa Bay this season, maintaining a 1.69 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 16 innings. He'll help out an Angels bullpen that has struggled to this point in the campaign, though he isn't likely to see save chances with Raisel Iglesias currently in the closer role.