Strickland was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday.
The 32-year-old was acquired from Tampa Bay in mid-May for cash considerations, but he struggled in Los Angeles with seven runs allowed on 11 hits and a 4:4 K:BB over 6.1 innings. Strickland had a 1.69 ERA and 16:6 K:BB across 16 innings before the trade, and he'll now be available to be claimed off waivers.
