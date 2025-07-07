Angels' Hunter Strickland: Moved to injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strickland was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday due to right shoulder inflammation.
Strickland tossed a scoreless frame and registered a strikeout in Sunday's series finale against the Blue Jays, so it's unclear as to when this issue may have flared up. Victor Mederos was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Angels' Hunter Strickland: Converts one-pitch save•
-
Angels' Hunter Strickland: Contract selected by Halos•
-
Angels' Hunter Strickland: Back with Angels on MiLB deal•
-
Hunter Strickland: Parts ways with Rangers•
-
Rangers' Hunter Strickland: Back with Rangers•
-
Hunter Strickland: Enters open market•