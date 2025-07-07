default-cbs-image
Strickland was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday due to right shoulder inflammation.

Strickland tossed a scoreless frame and registered a strikeout in Sunday's series finale against the Blue Jays, so it's unclear as to when this issue may have flared up. Victor Mederos was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.

