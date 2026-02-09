The Angels re-signed Strickland (shoulder) to a minor-league contract Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Strickland missed the entire second half of the 2025 season with a right shoulder strain and it's unclear what his current health status is. The veteran reliever held a 3.27 ERA in 19 appearances for the Angels before getting hurt, but a 14:10 K:BB in 22 innings didn't make a pretty picture. If healthy, Strickland could eventually work his way into a middle-relief role for the Halos, but an initial stint at Triple-A Salt Lake is likely.