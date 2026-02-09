Angels' Hunter Strickland: Re-ups with Angels on MiLB deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels re-signed Strickland (shoulder) to a minor-league contract Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Strickland missed the entire second half of the 2025 season with a right shoulder strain and it's unclear what his current health status is. The veteran reliever held a 3.27 ERA in 19 appearances for the Angels before getting hurt, but a 14:10 K:BB in 22 innings didn't make a pretty picture. If healthy, Strickland could eventually work his way into a middle-relief role for the Halos, but an initial stint at Triple-A Salt Lake is likely.
More News
-
Angels' Hunter Strickland: Not yet throwing•
-
Angels' Hunter Strickland: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Angels' Hunter Strickland: Moved to injured list•
-
Angels' Hunter Strickland: Converts one-pitch save•
-
Angels' Hunter Strickland: Contract selected by Halos•
-
Angels' Hunter Strickland: Back with Angels on MiLB deal•