Kinsler went 3-for-3 with a walk, double, two RBI and three runs scored Saturday against the Mariners.

Kinsler recorded his fourth multi-hit game in his last six games, bringing his average up from .227 to .239. He has quietly hit .290 in July after smacking eight home runs in June, putting him in line to record at least 20 home runs and 10 stolen bases for the third consecutive season.