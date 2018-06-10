Kinsler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Twins.

Kinsler has now homered in three consecutive games, bringing his season total up to eight. The veteran's slow start to the year has left him with an unsightly .219/.281/.393 slash line, but he has been on fire since reclaiming the Halos' leadoff role, batting .356 (16-for-45) with six homers over that 11-game span.

