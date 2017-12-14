Angels' Ian Kinsler: Dealt to Angels
Kinsler was traded to the Angels on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The Tigers' return hasn't been announced yet, but it appears Kinsler will be heading to the west coast as the Angels continue to build up their roster. The veteran second baseman is coming off a disappointing year by his standards. While he managed to swat 22 homers, he turned in an unimpressive .236 batting average to go along with his .725 OPS, both of which were the worst marks of his career. Kinsler will look to turn things around in what will be the final year of his contract, and he should benefit from playing with the big bats of Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Justin Upton. Expect him to immediately step in as the team's everyday starter at the keystone next season.
