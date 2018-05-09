Angels' Ian Kinsler: Dropped from leadoff spot
Kinsler will start at second base and bat sixth Wednesday against the Rockies, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The fact that the Rockies are starting a southpaw (Tyler Anderson) on Wednesday suggests that the right-handed-hitting Kinsler has been bumped from the leadoff role for the time being, an unsurprising development given the veteran's porous start to the season. The 35-year-old is hitting just .189 on the campaign and hasn't demonstrated any signs of progress, as he owns a .134 mark over his past 67 at-bats. Zack Cozart will receive the leadoff assignment Wednesday after hitting .313 over his last eight contests.
