Kinsler will start at second base and bat sixth Wednesday against the Rockies, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The fact that the Rockies are starting a southpaw (Tyler Anderson) on Wednesday suggests that the right-handed-hitting Kinsler has been bumped from the leadoff role for the time being, an unsurprising development given the veteran's porous start to the season. The 35-year-old is hitting just .189 on the campaign and hasn't demonstrated any signs of progress, as he owns a .134 mark over his past 67 at-bats. Zack Cozart will receive the leadoff assignment Wednesday after hitting .313 over his last eight contests.