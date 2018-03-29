Angels' Ian Kinsler: Expected to play Friday

Kinsler (groin) is expected to be in Friday's lineup against the A's, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

This makes sense, as the Angels did not place Kinsler on the 10-day DL, even though he was not ready to play on Opening Day. If Kinsler needs another day or two, the deployment utilized Thursday (Zack Cozart at second base and Luis Valbuena at third base) would likely be in effect again.