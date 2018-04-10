Angels' Ian Kinsler: Expects to be back Thursday
Kinsler (groin) expects to be activated from the disabled list on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Kinsler went to the DL after playing just one game this season. He's eligible to return Tuesday but expects to require a couple more days. Zack Cozart has been the Angels' second baseman with Kinsler out, but Cozart will slide back to third base once the veteran returns, cutting into the playing time of Luis Valbuena and Jefry Marte.
