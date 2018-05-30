Angels' Ian Kinsler: Falls triple short of cycle
Kinsler went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 9-2 win over Detroit.
Kinsler's big day at the plate came from the seven-hole, as he was recently moved out of the leadoff spot for the third time this season last Sunday. Both he and Zack Cozart have been flipping spots in the order based on who appears to be hotter at the plate, so this outburst of production could lead to yet another switch in the batting order. None of these lineup shakeups have sparked a consistent hot streak out of Kinsler, as he is still slashing just .195/.266/.302 through 41 games.
