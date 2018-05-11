Angels' Ian Kinsler: Goes 3-for-4, homers against Twins
Kinsler went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs in the Angels' 7-4 win over Minnesota on Thursday.
Kinsler was hitting just .191 coming into this contest, so this performance was a welcome sight in what has so far been a disappointing campaign for the first-year Angel. If he can get going and pump his on-base percentage up closer to his career mark of .340, he could start to pile up runs in a hurry hitting in an Angels' lineup that features some solid run producers in Mike Trout, Justin Upton and Albert Pujols.
