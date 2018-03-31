Angels' Ian Kinsler: Headed to disabled list

Kinsler was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a groin issue, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Kinsler battled groin tightness at the end of spring training but was able to make the Angels' Opening Day roster. He led off on Opening Day against the Athletics, going 1-for-4. The groin issue flared up again Friday night, however, so now he'll be out of action for at least ten days. There's no word yet whether or not he'll need to miss additional time beyond the 10-day minimum. Nolan Fontana was called up to take Kinsler's place on the active roster.