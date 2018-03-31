Angels' Ian Kinsler: Held out Saturday
Kinsler is not in the lineup against Oakland on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
Expectedly, Kinsler will get the day off after returning to action Friday. The second baseman had been battling a groin injury over the past few days, which sidelined him from the Opening Day festivities. In his place, Zack Cozart will draw a start at the keystone while Luis Valbeuna gets the nod at third.
