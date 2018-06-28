Kinsler went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.

Kinsler provided one of two long balls hit off of Rick Porcello, but it wasn't enough to match Boston's offensive onslaught Wednesday. The veteran owns a disappointing .216/.279/.392 slash line on the year, but he has picked things up in the power department with eight of his 11 homers coming in the month of June.

