Kinsler went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

KInsler took starter Matt Koch deep in the first inning for his 10th homer of the year. Kinsler now has a hit in three consecutive games, but he's still sitting at a lackluster .225 batting average on the year. The 35-year-old is really struggling against lefties this year (hitting .161 with one home run) whereas he's doing moderately well against righties (.247 average with nine homers). Kinsler has an impressively low strikeout rate of 8.3 percent, but he concurrently has a .210 BABIP which helps account for his mediocre batting average.