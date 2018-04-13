Kinsler went 1-for-5 with a solo home run leading off for the Angels in their 7-1 victory over the Royals on Thursday.

Freshly activated from the 10-day disabled list, Kinsler (groin) wasted no time getting back into the fold, launching a leadoff homer off Ian Kennedy. The long ball suggests he's feeling healthy coming off the injury and he figures to assume leadoff duties going forward, a role that could prove beneficial for his fantasy value hitting ahead of some reliable run-producers in the Angels' lineup.