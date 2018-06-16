Angels' Ian Kinsler: Hits ninth homer
Kinsler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two RBI in the Angels' 8-4 victory over the Athletics on Friday.
It was the ninth long ball of the season for Kinsler, as well as his fourth in his last eight games. He's still slashing just .221/.289/.396 over 222 at-bats on the season, but he's slugging .558 with an .843 OPS and five home runs in 52 at-bats in June, so his bat seems to be coming around following the dreadful start to the season that included a stint on the disabled list.
